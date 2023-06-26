Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $461.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $454.00 to $461.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SpectralCast restated an initiates rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $442.00.

NYSE FDS opened at $394.05 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $371.59 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $402.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.55.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

