dForce USD Price Hits $0.99 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 26th. dForce USD has a market cap of $31.08 million and $1,755.32 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,376,359 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9881127 USD and is down -4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,079.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

