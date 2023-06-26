dForce USD Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $31.46 million and approximately $1,688.87 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00290299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012927 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017388 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000059 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,376,359 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9881127 USD and is down -4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,079.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

