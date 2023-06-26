DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) CFO Purchases $39,100.00 in Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) CFO Scott Kellen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,253.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DMAC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 343,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,368. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $116.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 30,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.