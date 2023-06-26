DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) CFO Purchases $39,100.00 in Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) CFO Scott Kellen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,253.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of DMAC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 343,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,368. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $116.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
DiaMedica Therapeutics
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.
