Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Up to $49.70

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.70, but opened at $50.73. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $53.33, with a volume of 293,074 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.18. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 633.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $384,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

