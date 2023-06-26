DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Trading Down 6.3%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) was down 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.09. Approximately 446,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 634,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on DocGo in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

DocGo Trading Down 5.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $948.86 million, a PE ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.19 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Travers sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 456,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DocGo news, Director James M. Travers sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $513,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 456,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 7,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $69,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,364,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,433,756.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,063 shares of company stock worth $1,168,424. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DocGo by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in DocGo by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in DocGo during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

