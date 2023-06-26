Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives C$92.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$92.55.

Several analysts have commented on DOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total value of C$683,862.10. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$86.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,949.93. The company has a market cap of C$24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$73.38 and a 52 week high of C$88.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$84.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.45.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.05. Dollarama had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 831.63%. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 3.650147 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

