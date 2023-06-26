Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRREF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on July 14th

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2023

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREFGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, July 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

DRREF remained flat at C$7.96 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$6.58 and a one year high of C$10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

See Also

