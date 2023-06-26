Ebro Foods, S.A. (EBRPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1447 per share on Monday, July 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Ebro Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Ebro Foods Stock Performance
EBRPY remained flat at $17.90 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90. Ebro Foods has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $18.05.
Ebro Foods Company Profile
