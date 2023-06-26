eCash (XEC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.32 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, eCash has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market cap of $467.19 million and approximately $9.32 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,270.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.38 or 0.00737928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00123711 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018067 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,425,798,423,293 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

