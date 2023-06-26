ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Plans Dividend of $0.41

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4069 per share on Friday, July 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.26.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Trading Up 0.6 %

ENAGAS S A/ADR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.63. 6,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,848. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

