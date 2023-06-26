Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up about 1.3% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average of $38.79. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

