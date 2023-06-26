Energi (NRG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $53,593.61

Energi (NRG) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, Energi has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $2.70 million and $53,593.61 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00043398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,798,009 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.