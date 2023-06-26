EOS (EOS) Trading 15.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. EOS has a market capitalization of $791.54 million and approximately $182.89 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002155 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002767 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000833 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,095,103,716 coins and its circulating supply is 1,095,107,632 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

