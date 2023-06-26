Ergo Price Hits $1.27 on Top Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00004195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $89.76 million and approximately $280,890.89 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,215.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00288879 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.47 or 0.00749495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00012792 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00543231 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00061380 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 70,804,989 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.