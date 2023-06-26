Ethereum (ETH) Price Reaches $1,871.42 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,871.42 or 0.06162099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $224.92 billion and approximately $8.38 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00043792 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030471 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,186,525 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

