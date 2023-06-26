Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Trading Up 5.2%

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 453,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,355,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EB shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.

Insider Activity

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Julia D. Taylor sold 36,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $253,309.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 191,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,263. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eventbrite

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 13.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 126.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Articles

