Everdome (DOME) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.52 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a market capitalization of $22.52 million and $460,982.61 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

