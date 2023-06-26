Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Rating) were down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.79). Approximately 4,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 179,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.80).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.54) price target on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

The company has a market cap of £56.99 million, a PE ratio of -1,562.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.97.

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

