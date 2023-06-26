Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 76,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 104,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Falco Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$44.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32.

About Falco Resources

(Get Rating)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

Featured Stories

