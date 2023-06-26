FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Argus

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Argus from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDX. Raymond James reduced their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.86.

FDX stock opened at $232.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.59.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

