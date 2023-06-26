FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Argus

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Argus from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDX. Raymond James reduced their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.86.
FedEx Price Performance
FDX stock opened at $232.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.59.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Read More
- Get a free research report on FedEx from StockNews.com
- Three High-Dividend Yield Stocks For Stable Income And Growth
- Generative AI is Driving Yext to Up Its Full-Year Guidance
- Is A Reversal On The Horizon For Snap?
- ImmunoGen Stock Continues to Defy Gravity on Phase 2 Trials
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.