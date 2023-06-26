Financial Comparison: Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) vs. Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO)

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) and Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Freightos and Jayud Global Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00 Jayud Global Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Freightos presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 197.45%. Given Freightos’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Freightos is more favorable than Jayud Global Logistics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freightos N/A -11.10% -2.69% Jayud Global Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freightos and Jayud Global Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Freightos and Jayud Global Logistics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freightos $19.08 million 2.35 -$24.70 million N/A N/A Jayud Global Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jayud Global Logistics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Freightos.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.2% of Freightos shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Freightos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Freightos beats Jayud Global Logistics on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics. In addition, the company provides digital customs brokerage services. Freightos Limited is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. It offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics and fragmented logistics services; supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems. Jayud Global Logistics Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

