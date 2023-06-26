Financial Contrast: Mount Logan Capital (PYCFF) & Its Peers

Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF – Get Rating) is one of 1,179 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Mount Logan Capital to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mount Logan Capital and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mount Logan Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Mount Logan Capital Competitors 1079 4676 5822 85 2.42

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 95.49%. Given Mount Logan Capital’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mount Logan Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

32.7% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mount Logan Capital and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mount Logan Capital N/A N/A 12.43 Mount Logan Capital Competitors $444.44 million $5.08 million 28.60

Mount Logan Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mount Logan Capital. Mount Logan Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mount Logan Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mount Logan Capital N/A N/A N/A Mount Logan Capital Competitors 377.31% 7.65% 4.94%

Dividends

Mount Logan Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Mount Logan Capital pays out 134.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.1% and pay out 636.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Mount Logan Capital is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Mount Logan Capital peers beat Mount Logan Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mount Logan Capital

Mount Logan Capital Inc.is an investment firm primarily focused on investing in public and private debt securities. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a seed portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The company was formerly known as Marret Resource Corp. and changed its name to Mount Logan Capital Inc. in October 2018. Mount Logan Capital Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in New York City.

