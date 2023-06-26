Financial Survey: AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) vs. Vistra (NYSE:VST)

AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Rating) and Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AGL Energy and Vistra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGL Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vistra 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vistra has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.51%. Given Vistra’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vistra is more favorable than AGL Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGL Energy N/A N/A N/A Vistra -1.62% 30.40% 2.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares AGL Energy and Vistra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

15.3% of AGL Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Vistra shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Vistra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AGL Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Vistra pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. AGL Energy pays out 59.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vistra pays out -105.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Vistra has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AGL Energy and Vistra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGL Energy N/A N/A N/A $1.02 6.52 Vistra $13.73 billion 0.70 -$1.23 billion ($0.78) -32.82

AGL Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vistra. Vistra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AGL Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vistra beats AGL Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through coal and gas-fired generation, thermal, hydro, wind, batteries, and solar power plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, broadband/mobile/voice, solar, and energy efficiency products and services. It operates electricity generation portfolio of 10,330 megawatts; the Newcastle gas storage facility in New South Wales; the Silver Springs underground gas storage facility in Queensland; natural gas production assets at Camden in New South Wales; and the North Queensland gas assets. The company serves 4.2 million customer accounts. AGL Energy Limited was founded in 1837 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia. In addition, the company is involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy purchases and sales, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. It serves approximately 3.5 million customers with a generation capacity of approximately 37,000 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

