First Financial Corp IN Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $290.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.46. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $298.86. The company has a market cap of $211.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

