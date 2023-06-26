First Financial Corp IN Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,198 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,293,879.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,293,879.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW opened at $247.31 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $249.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 387.21, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

