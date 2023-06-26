First Financial Corp IN Has $634,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after buying an additional 1,035,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,765,000 after purchasing an additional 243,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DUK opened at $90.00 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

