First Financial Corp IN Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $215.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.83. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.76 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

