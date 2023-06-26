First Financial Corp IN Purchases 172 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $212.14 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

