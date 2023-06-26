First Financial Corp IN Purchases 675 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for 0.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIS. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

VIS stock opened at $198.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.32. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $202.82.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.