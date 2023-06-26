First Financial Corp IN Trims Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $524.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.31.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

