First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $23.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

FHB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Trading of First Hawaiian

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 530.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $17.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.02. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

