Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,862. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00. Five9 has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $120.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.98.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $87,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,338.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $8,045,133.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $87,892.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,338.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,587 shares of company stock worth $16,109,303 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $522,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 436,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,288,000 after purchasing an additional 81,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

