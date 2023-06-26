Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.08

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.08 and last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 459021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Fiverr International Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $87.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 77,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 89,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 34,239 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 727.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 439,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 386,506 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 124,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 23,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 47.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

