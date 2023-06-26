FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives $241.50 Average PT from Analysts

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLT. Mizuho lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,830 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,071,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,947,000 after acquiring an additional 774,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,367,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,342,000 after acquiring an additional 658,130 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT opened at $238.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $246.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.43 and a 200 day moving average of $210.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

