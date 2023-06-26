Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £142.27 ($182.05).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a £180 ($230.33) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £151 ($193.22) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a £140 ($179.14) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($171.47) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £161.16 ($206.22) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £154.55 ($197.76) on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 7,340 ($93.92) and a 52 week high of £168.32 ($215.38). The business’s 50 day moving average price is £157.85 and its 200 day moving average price is £139.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95. The firm has a market cap of £27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,366.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, insider John Bryant purchased 5,070 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of £156.07 ($199.71) per share, for a total transaction of £791,274.90 ($1,012,507.87). 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

