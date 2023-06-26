Fortune 45 LLC Sells 2,308 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Fortune 45 LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.11. The company had a trading volume of 392,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,977. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

