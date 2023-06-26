Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FBIN opened at $67.57 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $70.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $318,046.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,130.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

