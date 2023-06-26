Fred Hite Sells 4,356 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) CFO Fred Hite sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $190,313.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,595.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.19. 97,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,281. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.41. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $60.75.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 million. OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 252,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 507,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after buying an additional 128,239 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

