Frontier (FRONT) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Frontier has a total market cap of $13.53 million and $1.90 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frontier has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frontier Profile

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

