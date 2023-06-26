G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $2,627.54 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, G999 has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00044375 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00030986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000752 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.