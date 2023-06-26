Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 779.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Amgen by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

Amgen Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.14. 980,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,482. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.38 and a 200-day moving average of $243.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.