Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,082 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.1% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NKE traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,726,791. The company has a market cap of $172.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.24. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Williams Trading cut shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile



NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.



