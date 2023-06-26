GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.30

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03), with a volume of 495082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

GCM Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.00 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Keith Fulton purchased 317,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £9,523.80 ($12,186.56). 24.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company. It primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest Bangladesh. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

