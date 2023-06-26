General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 1.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.70. The company had a trading volume of 143,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.