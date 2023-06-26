GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.87 Million

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0810 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 11% against the US dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $7.87 million and $1.20 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,084,438 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

