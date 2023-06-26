Geoffrey Stewart Sells 383,542 Shares of Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Stock

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNLGet Rating) insider Geoffrey Stewart sold 383,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$14.85 ($10.17), for a total value of A$5,695,598.70 ($3,901,095.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.95, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

