Geoffrey Stewart Sells 383,542 Shares of Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Stock

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Stewart sold 383,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$14.85 ($10.17), for a total value of A$5,695,598.70 ($3,901,095.00).

Supply Network Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.95, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Supply Network alerts:

Supply Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

Receive News & Ratings for Supply Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supply Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.