Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities upgraded Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC upgraded Gibson Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.20.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.08. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

