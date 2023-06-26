Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Glaukos from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.56.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of Glaukos stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,702. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $70.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $701,702.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at $40,552,353.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 32,897 shares of company stock worth $2,100,990 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Glaukos by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 19.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 509,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,545,000 after acquiring an additional 83,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,719,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,520,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,191,000 after purchasing an additional 194,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,619,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

