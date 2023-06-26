Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.04) price target on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.93) to GBX 610 ($7.81) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 540 ($6.91) target price on Glencore in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.17) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Glencore to a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.17) target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 584.58 ($7.48).

Glencore Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 432.65 ($5.54) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 448.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 489.98. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 395.40 ($5.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 584.50 ($7.48).

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

